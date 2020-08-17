Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) A 35-year old mentally challenged woman was rescued after she was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district while the accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with Vijaypur police station on Sunday stating that her daughter, who is mentally challenged, was kidnapped and raped by the accused person who she identified as Sumit Choudhary of Vijaypur, they said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a case was registered at the police station and a manhunt was immediately launched to trace the whereabouts of the kidnapped woman, they said.

Acting swiftly, a police team with the help of local residents of the area found the woman in Vijaypur town and arrested the accused within three hours, they further said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

After completing legal formalities, the woman was safely reunited with her family, the police said.

The people of the area appreciated the swift action of Samba police in recovering the kidnapped woman.

Further investigation in the case is going on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)