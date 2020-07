New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Quick response by a Delhi Police team saved a man who accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a building and was dangling from a metal grille with his right leg being impaled on its teeth.

The incident took place in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi on Wednesday, the police said here.

The 40-year-old man, identified as Kishan Kumar, was rescued and taken to a hospital, where he is stable and undergoing treatment, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Narrating the incident, Thakur said Kumar had gone upstairs to check on something amid rains in the city. As he was climbing the stairs, the railing of the staircase broke and he fell onto the iron grille of another building.

On reaching the spot, Sub Inspector Krishan Saini and Constable Shishram found Kumar dangling upside down with the grille's teeth piercing his right leg, Thakur said.

With the help of an iron cutter, the grille was cut and the man was rescued, he said.

