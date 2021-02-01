Tuticorin (TN), Feb 1 (PTI) A police Sub-Inspector in this district died on Sunday night after a man he had allegedly pulled up for causing nuisance in an inebriated condition rammed the victim's two-wheeler using a load van, police said.

The deceased policeman was identified as Balu of Aral station in the district, police said on Monday.

Balu had reprimanded the suspect R Murugavel, on the run, for causing nuisance under the influence of liquor in the locality.

The enraged Murugavel, a goods carrier driver, later followed Balu and hit his two-wheeler from behind, police said, adding he died on the spot.

Efforts are on to apprehend Murugavel.PTI COR SSN SA

