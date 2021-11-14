Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A policeman was injured after militants fired at a police party in the Nawakadal area of the city on Sunday, officials said.

Militants opened fire at the police party in the Jamalata area of Nawakadal in the evening, they said.

The officials said a police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

He has been rushed to a hospital, they said, adding further details are awaited.

