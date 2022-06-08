Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Sharply reacting to prime accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh's allegations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hit back and termed it a "part of the political agenda".

Suresh on Tuesday revealed that she has declared in court about the involvement of Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the case.

Dismissing her allegations, Vijayan said that the same statement are being repeated by the accused.

"These comments by the accused are part of the political agenda. The public had already dismissed this agenda. After an interval, they are making the accused repeat the same statement. There is not even an iota of facts in this allegation. If you think that by spreading these lies, you can destroy the determination of the government and political leadership, I am reminding you that this is a futile exercise," he said.

"I strongly believe that society will give an apt reply to those who think that they can benefit from this," the Chief Minister added.

Stating that the public will dismiss the "fake allegations" aimed at tarnishing his government, Vijayan said that it works for the "comprehensive development and social welfare of Kerala".

Earlier, Swapna Suresh alleged that there is a threat to her life and she has sought protection.

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," she said.

Swapna claimed that baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

"Way back in 2016, Sivasankar contacted me while the Chief Minister was in Dubai. At that time, I was the secretary at the consulate. Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten a bag which should be delivered to Dubai immediately. As per the instruction of the consulate general, the bag was handed over to a diplomat at the consulate. When the bag was brought in by the consulate official, we realised that it contained currency. We have a scanning machine in the consulate. Then we have to scan whatever parcel arrives there. That's how it all started," she added.

She also urged the court and the investigation agencies to conduct a proper investigation.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna was released from jail in November last year. (ANI)

