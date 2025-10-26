Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Karyakarta Conference organised by the Mandwai Mandal on Saturday. On this occasion, Dr. Saha welcomed 339 voters from 109 families into the BJP. During the conference, he remarked that politics cannot be done by the force of muscle and communal provocation.

He stated that the current government is trying to work for the welfare of the people in the janajati areas, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is working to free the state from the politics of fear. Attempts to silence people's voices by the force of muscle will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

While addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said, "I always feel that no one can be braver than the Janajatis. The Janajatis are much braver. But this courage does not mean hitting someone on the head with a stick. Courage means speaking with confidence about one's expertise in any matter and demonstrating leadership qualities, which are present among the Janajatis. For many years, a politics of fear was in place in the state. It needs to be freed from it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is working to free the state from the politics of fear. Wherever the communists have ruled, scenes of murder, terrorism, and arson have been seen."

He said, "After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, the terminology of politics in the entire country has changed. Now he has established India as a strong nation. We are also trying to work in the direction the Prime Minister has outlined. But an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Tripura. We have the right to do politics anywhere. Now there is no monarchy; now there is democracy. In a democracy, anyone can go anywhere. How long will it last with just physical force and communal tickling? In a case of Takarjala, a 75-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg. Under what circumstances can this be accepted? What kind of politics is this?".

The Chief Minister said that the CPI(M) has ruled in Tripura, West Bengal, and Kerala and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government was established in Tripura in 2018 after overthrowing the communists.

"In that case, why should we be afraid of others? Where we could erase the communists If any party tries to suppress the voice of the people by force, then it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. The government will take all necessary action. I have repeatedly said that if politics can be done like politics, it is good. In this, we will coexist. But if it is seen that pressure is being brought on us by adopting various tactics in the name of politics, the government is being tarnished, the party is being tarnished, then we will not tolerate that under any circumstances," he said.

He added that the current government is trying to work for the welfare of the people in the Janajati areas.

"We want to reach out to the people through our work. I am very happy that the presence of Janajati mothers and sisters has been increasing in the last few days wherever I have been. They understand. Therefore, mothers and sisters have to play a special role in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

The conference was attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Sadar Rural District President Gauranga Bhowmik, Mandwai Mandal President Abhijit Debbarma, and other top party leaders. (ANI)

