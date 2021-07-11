Mumbai, July 11: As Uttar Pradesh released the draft of the proposed population control bill, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the population needs to be controlled so as to sustain the country's economy, healthy living standards and a balanced environment.

"The message of population control needs to reach far and wide to sustain the nation's economy, gross national income, healthy living standards, and a balanced environment. Every conscious citizen should make a commitment to contribute to population control on the occasion of World Population Day," said Pawar on the occasion of World Population Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising due to an increase in population.

He said that the rising population is the root cause of major problems including inequality.

"Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society.

Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," Adityanath said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

"State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes," Mittal told ANI. (ANI)

