New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Department of posts and customs authorities have collaborated to start a helpline to facilitate speedy delivery of COVID-related emergency shipments, said the Ministry of Communications on Friday.

"During the recent second wave of COVID-19 cases, Department of Posts, in collaboration with Customs authorities, has been facilitating clearance, processing and delivery of COVID related emergency shipments received through post from abroad e. g. oxygen concentrators, equipment, medicines, etc," read a press statement from the Ministry of Communications.

A public notice in this regard has been issued by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications.

Giving further details, it stated that customers can send details of their consignment on adgim2@indiapost.gov.in or dop.covid19@gmail.com or send details via WhatsApp to Nodal Officers.

"In order to further facilitate the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments, esteemed customers of the Department of Posts/members of the public, who are expecting to receive and seeking tracking details of such shipment sent through Post from abroad, are hereby informed that they can send details of their consignment (including name, mobile no. email ID, tracking ID, date of posting and delivery address) on e-mail address - "adgim2@indiapost.gov.in or dop.covid19@gmail.com" OR may send the details through WhatsApp to the Nodal Officers, Arvind Kumar - 9868378497 or Puneet Kumar - 9536623331," read the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)