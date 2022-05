New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Power Ministry has directed Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC Ltd) to take necessary action to arrange short term loans for a period of six months with adequate safeguards for imported coal-based plants (ICB) which are under stress or in NCLT, at the earliest.

These plants need working capital to buy coal and start generating power in order to restart their operations, the ministry said.

Earlier on May 9, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy held a meeting on issues related to working capital for imported coal-based plants which are stressed or are in NCLT.

In view of increased demand and unprecedented pressure on domestic coal supplies, the Ministry of Power, on May 5 issued directions to all imported Coal-Based Plants under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to operate and generate power to their full capacity, even for projects which are stressed or under NCLT.

These directions will ensure that additional electricity is produced through imported coal and will be a net addition. (ANI)

