Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government will ensure the proposed hike in electricity tariffs is not irrational.

Also Read | El Nino Weather Patterns May Affect India Adversely, Likely To Cause Monsoon Rain Deficit: Experts.

Fadnavis, who holds the power portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was speaking in the Legislative Council.

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

"The tariff hike is proposed because of the rising cost of coal and other factors that are unavoidable. Our government will not impose any extra charge on consumers. If required, our government will intervene to ensure Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) does not increase power tariffs irrationally," he said.

"There is going to be some hike in power rates because of factors such as import costs, transportation, wages etc. We will ensure the hike is linked with the increased input cost for power generation,” he added.

Sources said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has proposed 14 per cent hike in power tariff.

Fadnavis said the MERC never accepts a hike proposal as it is and there would be some reduction in it.

"The state government will definitely intervene in the matter and try to keep the proposed hike practical," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)