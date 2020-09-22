New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded a probe by central agencies such as CBI and NIA into the Palghar lynching case, alleging a conspiracy behind the killing of two 'sadhus' and their driver by a mob in April this year.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh, while raising the issue during Zero Hour, said it should be ascertained why there was a mob during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and why innocent victims were killed.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Hails Passage Of The Bill, Calls it ‘Momentous Day’.

She alleged that the CPI(M) has influence in the area where the incident took place and similar cases have come to light in the past.

The incident took place at Gadchinchle village on April 16 when two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral.

Also Read | India, China Agree to ‘Stop Sending More Troops on Frontline’ Amid LAC Row, Says Joint Statement After Military Talks.

A mob of villagers stopped them and beat them to death on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, even after a few police personnel had reached the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)