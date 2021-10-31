Sikar (Rajasthan), Oct 31 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Sunday called upon farmers and labourers to unite in the fight against privatisation policies of the central government.

He said the farmers of the country have been sitting on Delhi borders for the past 11 months demanding withdrawal of three agricultural laws, but the Modi government is adamant on its stance.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"When the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, the Centre brought agricultural laws. This BJP government has privatised coal, rail, insurance, banks, airlines and even defence equipment manufacturing factories. Farmers, labourers and other hardworking people of the country should unite to fight against the policies of the Centre," Karat said at the inaugural session of the 23rd state convention of the CPI(M) in Sikar.

CPI(M) central committee member Hannan Mollah also addressed the conference.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Referring to the achievements of the CPIM-led Left front government in Kerala, he said 95 per cent of coronavirus patients have been treated free of cost in government hospitals.

Mollah said remarkable progress has been made in the field of education in Kerala and students of private schools are taking admission in government schools. As a result of this, the number of admissions in government schools in Kerala is increasing by four lakh students every year.

Rajasthan CPI(M) secretary and former MLA Amararam presented the action plan for the three-day conference.

More than 250 delegates from across the state are participating in the conference and contemplating on the political, social and economic issues of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)