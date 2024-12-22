Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "misusing" power days after interim bail was granted to the BJP MLC CT Ravi in an alleged derogatory remark case.

CT Ravi was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday based on a complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council. He was subsequently released after an interim order passed by the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Also Read | 'Do They Care About Me': UP Man Fakes Own Kidnapping to Test If His Girlfriend and Family Love Him, Lands in Jail.

"It is a misuse of power. They do not believe in Democracy and the Constitution," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said taking a swipe at the Congress government in Karnataka.

"They are trying to misuse not only the power, they are also trying to curb political activities of their political opponents," Joshi alleged.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-hit Parbhani on December 23; BJP Dubs It as ‘Drama’.

After his release, Ravi questioned his arrest, claiming that he was shifted around four districts arbitrarily. "Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.

Minister Hebbalkar on Friday replied to the alleged derogatory remarks made at the Karnataka legislative assembly, while speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Expressing her distress over the alleged remarks, she said that when the BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict," she asked whether his being in accidents made him a murderer."

After completing the protest (against remarks of Amit Shah), we were seated. I, too, was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I said, Even you have been in accidents does that make you a murderer..??," she told reporters.

While narrating the incident, she said, "Following this, CT Ravi used derogatory words against me. I am also a mother...People look up to me and believe that thousands should enter politics inspired by me."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks of CT Ravi, calling it "a criminal offence."

"The word used by CT Ravi on Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar was condemnable. It is a criminal offence. Ravi, who was the national general secretary of BJP, said such a thing which is shameful," Siddaramaiah said.

"Other Vidhan Parishad members have heard Ravi use that word," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)