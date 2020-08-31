New Delhi, August 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee and said the late leader left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and was a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum.

The Prime Minister, who made a series of tweets, also shared some images including one in which he touched the late leader's feet to seek his blessings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

PM Modi said Pranab Mukherjee's wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by him. "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also shared an image of his being administered oath of office by Pranab Mukherjee in 2014. "I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he said.

The Prime Minister said Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," he said.

Referring to Pranab Mukherjee's years as the President, the Prime Minister said he made the President's house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature.

"His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," the Prime Minister said. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

