Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Ram Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday evening to attend the 'Sandhya Aarti,' a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Ganga.

The Ganga Aarti, performed by a group of priests, is a traditional ceremony held at sunset to honour and revere the river.

During the ritual, priests lit large oil lamps and performed synchronized movements while chanting hymns and mantras, creating a spiritual and captivating atmosphere.

Devotees and visitors also participated in the aarti, offering prayers and expressing their devotion and gratitude to the Ganga.

The serene ritual, symbolic of reverence and cultural tradition, was mirrored at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, where Sandhya Aarti was also performed.

Earlier in the day, the Peshwai of Ananda Akhada held a grand 'Sobha Yatra' before entering the Mahakumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj.

The procession, which began at the Anand Akhara premises near Baghambari Math, saw thousands of saints and sadhus participating, accompanied by drums and trumpets. The procession featured elephants, horses, and chariots.

Prayagraj has been preparing for the Mahakumbh, a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at the Sangam.

The event, which occurs every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. In anticipation, the city is undergoing extensive preparations, including enhancing infrastructure, security, and facilities to accommodate the large influx of visitors. Temporary camps, improved roads, sanitation, and transportation systems are being set up to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims during the sacred event.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest. (ANI)

