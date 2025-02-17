New Delhi, February 17: Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi are in full swing at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital with workers erecting tents and making sitting and other arrangements. The newly elected BJP MLAs will meet on February 19 to elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as Chief Minister on February 20.

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the event. Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend the event. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Ashish Sood are among the names being considered for the post of Chief Minister. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming government in the national capital after 27 years. Delhi CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Ramlila Maidan Among Venues Being Considered for New Cabinet’s Oath-Taking Ceremony.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, oppositon parties have slammed BJP over "delay" in formation of the new government.

