Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, preparations are in full swing to welcome him on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres made a lot of arrangements to greet the Prime Minister in the evening today. It is expected that PM Modi will reach Chennai airport by 5.15 pm.

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Tamil Nadu after the DMK regime formed the government in the state.

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.

PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.

The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection. (ANI)

