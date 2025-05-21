Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chairman, V Narayanan said on Wednesday that despite the setback faced in the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, 2025 is still a landmark year for the organisation with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 and three unscrewed missions planned along with preparations underway for the country's first human spaceflight by 2027, known as the 'Gaganyaan' programme.

According to the ISRO chief, the PSLV-C61 mission faced a setback during the third stage of the launch due to a drop in the chamber pressure, which subsequently impacted the fourth stage. He said that a national-level committee has been made to investigate the cause of the pressure drop.

"The PSLV-c61 mission faced a setback during the third stage due to a drop in chamber pressure, which impacted the fourth stage performance and led to mission loss. A national-level committee is investigating the cause," Narayanan told ANI.

However, he highlighted the past achievements of the organisation and the future missions planned, showing confidence in India's space programme moving closer to ensuring food, water, and power security.

"2025 still remains a landmark year with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, and three uncrewed missions lined up. India's space programme is moving steadily towards ensuring food, water, and power security while preparing for the country's first human spaceflight by 2027," the ISRO chief said.

The ISRO chief is in Bhubaneswar to visit the Central Toolroom and Training Centre (CTTC).

In a rare setback, ISRO faced a mission failure on May 18 as its 101st launch -- EOS-09 aboard the PSLV-C61 -- could not be completed due to technical problems in the third stage of the launch vehicle.

The launch began at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, with the first and second stages of the PSLV performing normally. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said that the trouble arose during the functioning of the third stage and the mission could not be accomplished.

The third stage of the launch consists of a solid rocket motor which provides the upper stage with a high thrust after the atmospheric phase of the launch.

India's Chandrayaan-4 mission, with the tentative launch date in 2027-28 aims to collect lunar samples and return them to earth. (ANI)

