Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) Students of Presidency University have gheraoed the dean for over 24 hours demanding quick completion of renovation work of some wards of a boys' hostel.

The students also demanded the formation of a students' welfare committee and improvement in the quality of food in the hostel.

"Around 50 students are staging the gherao outside the room of Dean of Student Affairs, Arun Maity, from Tuesday afternoon after authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply to the demand for quick completion of repair of wards 3, 4 and 5 of over-a-century-old Eden Hindu Hostel, the work for which has been continuing since 2015. The delay is depriving around 200 students of economically weaker sections from availing the boarding facilities," the university's SFI unit president Anandarupa Dhar told PTI.

She said that the protest has not been spearheaded by SFI or other students' unions, and all pupils have joined hands over the issue.

"The authorities had in the past promised to convene meetings twice but backed out. When they finally met student representatives on July 25, they turned down our demands. That prompted us to take the step," Dhar said.

The dean is present in his office and homemade food has been allowed to be served to him but students are not allowing him to leave the room, she said.

When contacted, Maity refused to speak on the issue.

Another university official said that the three wards are being renovated and can be reopened only after getting a PWD clearance, while other demands will be discussed with the students.

