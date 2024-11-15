New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Friday at the Parliament on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.'

The day marks the recognition of the contributions and achievements of tribal communities in India, with a special focus on Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a prominent freedom fighter and tribal leader.

Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tried their hands on a traditional dhol while they paid tribute to Birsa Munda.

The two leaders participated in the celebrations by playing the dhol, part of the cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Mean while, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jamui in Bihar on Friday to commemorate the Janjatiya BirsGaurav Divas and begin the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Birsa Munda.

PM Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at around 11 AM on Friday.

In addition to paying tribute to the tribal leader, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore. These projects aim to uplift tribal communities and improve infrastructure in rural and remote areas.

Modi will also participate in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The Prime Minister will also launch 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, along with 30 more MMUs under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gangtok, Sikkim. These museums and institutes will document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities. (ANI)

