New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed deep condolences and support to the family of late Congress leader Shivraj Patil, after his demise at the age of 90.

Taking it to X, the President paid tribute to Patil, recalling that he held various positions of power throughout his political career.

"In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," she wrote on X.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the party.

Taking it to X, he wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the party...His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered...In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the entire Patil family, their well-wishers, and supporters."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004.

During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, later becoming its Chairperson. His tenure in Parliament was marked by extensive work across ministries, serving as Minister of State for a wide range of departments, including Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Bio-Technology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. He is also credited with introducing the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, a recognition aimed at honouring exemplary parliamentary performance.

Before rising to prominence in national politics, Patil was a two-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1972-1979), during which he held important positions including Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, Deputy Minister for Law and Judiciary, Irrigation, and Protocol, and later Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

