New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, in which 11 people were killed and several others were injured.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the deaths of those killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

As many as 11 people were killed and several others were injured in a rod accident as a pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, said police.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

About 20 people were on their way home in a pickup vehicle when the incident occurred.

"Eight people died on the spot, others three died in hospital. A total of 11 people have died so far. The injured are admitted to the hospital and treatment is going on," said Shankar Lal Chhaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"20-22 people were travelling to their homes in a pickup vehicle when the incident happened," said Shankarlal Chabba, Sub-Inspector.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," he said in a tweet in Hindi. (ANI)

