New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that the festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with Covid-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society and the country," the President tweeted.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and expressed hope to overcome the global pandemic and work towards human welfare.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi tweeted.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)