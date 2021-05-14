Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa among several other leaders on Friday greeted people of the nation on the joyous occasions of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021. The political leaders took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the citizens of the country.

Take a look at the tweets:

PM Narendra Modi greets people on the auspicious occasion of c:

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021

Rahul Gandhi wishes people of the country on the occasion of Eid 2021:

इस मुश्किल समय में भाईचारे से एक-दूसरे की मदद करना ही हर धर्म-मज़हब की सीख है- यही हमारे देश की परम्परा रही है। आप सभी को ईद मुबारक! pic.twitter.com/1l2DX6vpcI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2021

Congress wished people on the occasion of Eid:

We wish everybody a very Happy Eid! May this Eid bring you blessings, health and fill your life with a lot of happiness!#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/fbqbphwtvV — Congress (@INCIndia) May 14, 2021

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya greets people on Eid:

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to everyone! May the prayers offered on the auspicious occasion bring us health and well-being, may it strengthen all our frontline workers battling the pandemic and may it bring peace and comfort to those that are suffering.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/9G9xGJiOfA — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 14, 2021

External Affairs Minister S JaishankarJaishankar Extend Eid 2021 Greetings:

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen our commitment to humanity and help us triumph over adversity.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/o4rDeeNrUq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 14, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister, greets people on Eid:

My heartiest greetings & gratitude to all on the auspicious #EidAlFitr Amid rise in #COVID19 cases, I request everyone to Stay Home 🏠 Stay Safe & spend lovely time with your families 👪#EidMubarak #Eid pic.twitter.com/BPLpLM04gp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2021

