President Kovind witnessing operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi today (Photo/Twitter: President of India)

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.

"President Kovind witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. The event displayed the combat capability of ships and aircraft of the navy and showcased naval prowess and operations," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Stabs 30-year-old Delhi native to Death Over Suspicion of Affair With His Spouse in Jaipur.

President Kovind visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi and lauded the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities.

"President Kovind visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi. The President lauded the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities as a shining example of the nation's quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Kovind further tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Mom's Lovers; Accused Arrested After Girl Delivers Baby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)