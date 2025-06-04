New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and called the incident 'shocking and heartbreaking'.

She offered her condolences to the families of those who died and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

In a social media post on X, Droupadi Murmu wrote, "The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee said he is shocked and saddened by the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," in a post, Banerjee wrote.

"Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured. May the departed souls rest in peace and may their families find comfort in this difficult time," the post reads.

While National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo said the death of innocent people in the stampede during IPL victory celebrations in Karnataka is very painful.

He assured that the matter is being taken seriously, and strict action will be taken after the investigation.

"The incident of death of innocent people in the stampede during the celebration of victory in IPL cricket tournament in Karnataka is very sad. The incident is being taken cognizance of, responsibility of the culprits will be fixed after investigation, no culprit will be allowed to escape," in a post, Kanoongo wrote.

He also urged people to share details of the injured and dead with him directly to help ensure justice for the victims.

"Citizens are requested to send information of the injured and dead directly to me by email and participate in helping the victims. Information of any victim should not be hidden and it is our duty to get them justice," the post further reads.

The tragic event has now cast a shadow over RCB's much-celebrated IPL win, where they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS), ending their long wait for a maiden title as they won the match by six runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

