New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday.

"The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the well-being of the survivors," tweeted President Murmu.

Also Read | Malappuram Boat Accident: 16 Killed As Houseboat With More Than 30 Passengers on Board Capsizes off Tanur Coast; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident in Malappuram, Kerala. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Vice President Dhankhar.

Also Read | Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 15 in Malappuram Boat Capsize Incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 18 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from th Prime Minister's office on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)