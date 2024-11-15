New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary which is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh was also present.

After the event, the leaders interacted with folk artistes.

After Murmu had left the venue, Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, and Birla tried their hands on musical instruments, including drums.

Since 2021, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is being observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to remember the sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes.

