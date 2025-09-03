Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the historic Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam of Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

On her arrival, she was warmly welcomed by Trichy District Collector Saravanan and officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. At the southern entrance of the towering Ranga Ranga Gopuram, temple priests accorded her traditional Poornakumbha honours.

President Murmu reached Trichy from Tiruvarur aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, which landed at a temporary helipad set up on the banks of the Kollidam River near Panchakarai. From there, she travelled by road to the temple.

At the temple entrance, the President was received with ceremonial honours by Chief Priest Sundar Bhattar, HR&CE Commissioner Sridhar, District Collector Saravanan, and other officials.

Adding to the grandeur of the welcome, the temple elephant Andal was offered fruits and later extended a traditional greeting to the President.

Inside the temple, she entered through the Aryabhattal entrance and had darshan of Lord Ranganatha, revered as Periya Perumal. She later proceeded in a battery-operated car to the shrine of Goddess Ranganayaki (Thayar) and then visited the sanctum dedicated to Saint Ramanuja.

The President spent about 30 minutes inside the temple, where Chief Priest Sundar Bhattar once again performed Poornakumbha rituals at the Raja Raja Gopuram as part of the farewell honours.

Her visit was accompanied by the resonant sounds of Mangala Vadhyam music, marking the auspicious occasion. Following the darshan, President Murmu travelled by road to Trichy International Airport and departed for New Delhi on a special aircraft.

Ahead of this, the President graced the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Central University of Tamil Nadu deserve special appreciation for maintaining high standards of academics and creating a stimulating environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

She was happy to note that this University is extending the benefits of learning to a wider segment of society through extension education. (ANI)

