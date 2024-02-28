Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the previous opposition party governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) by abolishing 54 of its companies.

While inaugurating and laying foundation of 144 infrastructural development projects worth Rs 2310 crore for police here at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath announced that a special security force will be formed in UP soon.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Barwani: Two-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Pack of Stray Dogs in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the PAC played a crucial role in handling communal riots and violence in the state while stressing the crucial role of UP Police in the changed perception of the state.

"UP has now emerged as the biggest investment destination in the country. The state is experiencing prosperity with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The contribution of UP Police towards the transformation of UP's image is crucial," he said, adding that everyone can feel the hard work of UP Police in the state's changed perception.

Also Read | 'Zero Fatality Corridor’: Crash Deaths Down by 58.3% on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Since 2016, Says Report.

He also mentioned the establishment of the state disaster response force (SDRF), forensic lab at the zone range levels and Forensic Institute in UP, adding that the Special Security Force (SSF) is also in-charge of ensuring security at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He appreciated the changes in the behaviour of UP Police, pointing out that speaking politely while in uniform has a very positive impact.

He emphasised the importance of following zero-tolerance policy for anti-social and anti-national elements as well as mafias, while adopting a sensitive approach towards common citizens and providing justice to them.

He said UP has become the first state in the country to have cyber police stations in all 75 districts.

"Initially, cyber police stations were set up in 18 districts and the remaining 57 are being inaugurated today. Additionally, a cyber cell has been formed at all 1523 police stations," he said, adding that cyber crime cases will now be addressed at the police station level, eliminating the need to go to the zone or range levels.

The chief minister congratulated the home department for the projects worth Rs 2310 crore connecting the people of the state and the police personnel.

“The work to strengthen the infrastructure of the police force in the new UP of the new India started in 2017 and is progressing well. Prior to that, outsiders were wary of visiting Uttar Pradesh, while the youths of the state fought shy of revealing their true identity as a resident of the state", he said.

He added that although new districts were formed, the police lines were not established, thus depriving the state police of its soul.

"Till 2017, there were little facilities for the police in the barracks to which they returned after working whole day or night," he said.

Every police line of each district, or for that matter every police station, boasts of a hostel now, construction of which has either been completed or is underway in a high-rise building, he said.

He emphasised the importance of fulfilling the needs of police personnel who work eight to 12 hours, sometimes even 24 hours, while serving the people of the state.

He said in the last six years, the government has spent nearly Rs 20 thousand crore solely to strengthen the police infrastructure.

Contrasting today's situation with that of the past in the state, he said while riots, curfews, insecure traders and daughters were the order of the day in the previous governments, today UP was poised to become the state with the strongest economy in the country.

Continuing his attack on the previous governments, the chief minister said recruitment and promotions were given to policemen as a favour and were not merit-based during that time.

"But today, more than 1,60,000 police personnel have been recruited through a completely fair and transparent means. Promotions were given to over one-and-a-half lakh police personnel without any discrimination," he said.

“Today we have three times more capacity than what we had till 2017. Within a short time, we will develop additional training capacity in the PAC units in every district," he said.

After that, the state will have the capability to provide training to other states and paramilitary forces across the country, he added.

During the programme, Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 144 projects totalling more than Rs 2310 crore. These projects include laying the foundation stone of medical rooms in 21 police stations, two police lines, two PAC corps, two UP STF corps and 35 police stations.

They include construction of hostels, barracks and inspection rooms for administrative buildings of three police stations, residential buildings of three police stations, administrative buildings of three police posts and 34 police stations, hostels in six police lines and offices for five ATS field units, along with the initiation of seven other miscellaneous construction projects.

The chief minister also launched cyber cells in 1523 police stations in 75 districts, cyber crime police stations in 57 districts, anti-corruption organisation police stations in 18 divisional headquarters, anti-corruption organisation units in eight districts and tourism police stations in Prayagraj and Kushinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)