New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Jewish festival Hanukkah.

"We wish that the holiday of Hanukkah will bring with it hope, light, and a positive spirit, to all who celebrate the holiday of lights. Happy Hanukkah, Honorable President," Murmu said in a tweet in Hebrew, tagging Herzog.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Funeral Homes, Crematoriums Overwhelmed in Beijing As COVID-19 Positive Workers Calling In Sick Following Spike in Cases.

Herzog thanked Murmu for the greetings.

"Thank you, dear President Murmu! We appreciate your warm wishes and look forward to celebrating this magical holiday of lights," he tweeted.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Multiple Vehicles Collide With Each Other on Ambala-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur Highway Due to Dense Fog, Four Seriously Injured.

Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem at the time of a revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)