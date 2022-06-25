Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will soon visit New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss "certain grievances" as the JMM meeting called to decide on a presidential candidate remained inconclusive on Saturday, party sources said.

Also Read | Kerala: Electricity Charges Revised in State, To Go Up by 6.6%, No Tariff Hike for Consumers Who Use Up to 50 Units in Month.

Also Read | Secunderabad Violence: Mastermind Avula Subba Rao Remanded to Judicial Custody for 2 Weeks.

The development comes in the backdrop of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu calling up Soren to seek JMM's support in the July 18 polls.

The meeting of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) parliamentarians and legislators was held at the chief minister's residence under the chairmanship of party supremo Shibu Soren.

But no decision on supporting a candidate was taken in the meeting.

"The chief minister will soon visit New Delhi and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We have some grievances that will be discussed with him. Then, we will take decision on supporting a presidential candidate," JMM MLA Nalin Soren told reporters after the meeting.

Party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said various issues including the presidential election and the political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.

"The decision regarding supporting a presidential candidate has not been taken yet. When the time comes, we will declare it," Bhattacharya told PTI.

A senior JMM leader, on condition of anonymity, said it will be difficult for JMM to ignore Murmu as she shares a "personal connection" with the Soren family and is a prominent tribal leader. BJD has already declared its support for the NDA candidate.

Murmu has been twice (2000 and 2009) elected from Rairangpur seat in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on BJP tickets. In 2015, she was sworn in as the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

For the presidential election, she filed her nomination papers on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of union ministers, MPs and chief ministers.

The opposition has named former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the presidential election scheduled on July 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)