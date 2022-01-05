Mangaluru, Jan 5 (PTI): Following are Areca and

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 21 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive.

Coconut prices.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Men In Dausa District; Accused Absconding.

Areca (per QTL):

Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000

New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000

Koka

:

Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500

Coconut [per thousand]:

1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000

2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)