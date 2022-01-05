Mangaluru, Jan 5 (PTI): Following are Areca and
Coconut prices.
Areca (per QTL):
Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000
New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000
Koka
:
Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500
Coconut [per thousand]:
1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000
2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.
