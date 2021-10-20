Aurangabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday said priority will be given to pending demands of railway projects in the Marathwada region and issues will be taken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for discussion.

Danve was speaking to reporters after a meeting of MPs from Nanded division, which was attended by five out of 11 legislators who were invited.

"There are seven key projects undertaken by the railway ministry which are to be completed by 2024. Efforts are on to push for the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed train project, and priority will be given for the electrification and doubling of Manmad-Nanded railway track and pit line for Aurangabad," Danve said.

The union minister of state for Railways further said that the issues the state government's help is necessary, will be taken up to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised the railway ministry for delay in projects for Marathwada region.

"The pending demands for projects are in a limbo in the region and are shelved without intimation," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan said the Central government should take a policy decision on Marathwada region irrespective of the rate of return (ROR).

Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav further alleged that the Nanded division of the South-Central Railway was being ignored and it should be attached to the Central Railway.

