New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe on Friday withdrew a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha proposing to spend 25 per cent of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for the maintenance of historic monuments by amending the Companies Act.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was introduced on December 3 last year, had during the debate received mixed reactions from the members of the House. While several of them had supported it, others opposed it saying that CSR funds were strictly meant for the benefit of people.

Replying to the debate on Friday, Sahasrabuddhe said the government has already taken some “remarkable steps” to protect the historical monuments under programmes like 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

"The government has understood the essence of my proposal," he said while withdrawing his bill.

Sahasrabuddhe said some members during the debate pointed out that CSR funds should be used for human development purposes only.

He noted the development of culture is a part of the human development.

He also hailed the government's move to increase the budget of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and said there is a need to create new monuments for the new generation based on important persons like former prime ministers.

Under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, companies having a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or above and net worth of Rs 500 crore have to spend a minimum of two per cent of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial year on CSR.

Sahasrabuddhe further said the government's move to name railway stations based on the country's cultural heritage, such as Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Manipur, was commendable.

During the discussion on the bill in the last session of Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on December 3 opposed any diversion of the CSR fund and had said the idea of CSR was to bring benefits to the local community and the region and to improve social and physical infrastructure there.

Ramesh had also hit out at the government over the appointment of Tarun Vijay as the chairman of the National Monuments Authority, saying he did not have the required qualifications.

While replying to it, Sahasrabuddhe said Vijay's appointment was as per the procedure and therefore not objectionable.

Vijay has done commendable work in the last one and a half years. He has completed the work on heritage bylaws and has categorised 918 monuments, he said.

The National Monuments Authority has also worked on the excavation of Rakhigarhi and some new other developments are taking place, the member said.

Sahasrabuddhe had earlier, while moving his bill, said the ASI, the National Monuments Authority and other such agencies do not have the resources to maintain monuments and the corporate sector should contribute to it.

