Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Following Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's statement of imposing a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP has hit back at the Congress leader, stating that the minister is "threatening bans" as he feels that the situation in the country is like the year 1975.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge through an 'X' post. Stating that Kalaburagi, which has been "ruled" by Kharge for more than 50 years, remains one of the most "underdeveloped" parts of Karnataka.

Also Read | RailOne App Launched by Indian Railways: From Live Train Tracking to Booking IRCTC Tickets, Know Key Features of All-in-One Train Travel App.

"Priyank Kharge, a minister only because of his father's influence, is now threatening bans like it's 1975 all over again. The Congress's alleged "President/High Command" Mallikarjun Kharge ruled the Kalaburagi region for half a century. Yet it remains one of the most underdeveloped parts of Karnataka", the 'X' post said.

Furthermore, the BJP stated that the both Priyank and Mallikarjun Kharge had so much to contribute towards the development of the state, but they spent their time "chasing fantasies" like banning RSS.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vehicle Tax Hike: CNG Cars, High-End Vehicles To Become More Expensive As Govt Raises Cap for One-Time Tax to INR 30 Lakh.

The 'X' post said that Priyank Kharge feels that he can distract the attention of Karnataka people by making such statements, but he has "failed" in his attempt.

"Mini Kharge, along with his father, had so much to contribute but spent their time chasing fantasies like banning the RSS. And if he thinks making such statements will distract Kannadigas from the Multi Crore Housing Committee scam, he has failed. Just like he did in first PUC", the 'X' post said.

Priyank Kharge on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over their General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement demanding reconsideration of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Alleging that the RSS wants to "alter" the Indian Constitution, Kharge said that these are the same people who "staged a protest when the constituent assembly debates were going on and burned the constitution".

Responding to recent remarks made by Hosabale, the Karnataka Minister said, "Very clearly, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in his last speech has defined anti-nationals as those who create animosity by bringing in caste, and those people who are going to impede the social, political and economic progress of the country are the real anti-national. Those people who sow the seeds of communal hatred in society are anti-national. So who's doing that right now?...". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)