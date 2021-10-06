New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Anila Singh on Tuesday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was adding fuel to fire in an emotionally charged situation by visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district and can go to any extent for "photo optics" to gain some "political brownie points".

As the political ruckus continues after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. FIR had been registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing the peace.

While speaking to ANI, Anila Singh said, "There was an emotionally charged situation in Lakhimpur Kheri. Madam Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can go to any extent for photo optics to gain some political brownie points because they do not work hard on the ground so they keep on finding that if they get any such opportunity then they want to monetise it. Whether we talk about Madam Vadra or other political opposition leaders, they all want to go to that place just to make the situation more worst, Yogi government is not going to allow that."

Speaking on the FIR lodged against the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, she said, "Everybody is accusing Ajay Mishra and his son. FIR is lodged, judicial enquiry is on and I think very soon many facts will be out. Till then we should wait."

Commenting on the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for objecting to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, she questioned Congress whether "The party is not happy with the freedom of our country."

She further added, Chief Minister Baghel should mind his state Chhattisgarh. We all know about the agitation going around in the state. Tribal farmers are suffering in his state."

Speaking on the impact of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, she said, "People of Uttar Pradesh have trust and confidence in CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership and we have got the trust of people of the state. We will definitely win with a thumping majority." (ANI)

