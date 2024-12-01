India News | Priyanka Gandhi Vows to Save Democracy from BJP's 'destructive Policies'

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday pledged to protect the institution of democracy from the destructiveness of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies while ensuring the rights of every Indian, regardless of religion, caste, or gender.

Addressing a rally in Wayanad, Priyanka said, "As we fight for a stronger and better future for you, all of us in the UDF, the INDIA alliance, and the Congress party, including my brother and I, are engaged in a significant battle. This battle is for the spirit of India. It is a battle for everything our ancestors believed in and fought for, and everything our martyrs sacrificed their lives for."

She continued, "It is a battle for the values enshrined in the Constitution of India--a battle for equality and for your rights to remain in your hands. It is a battle to save the institution of democracy from the destructiveness of the BJP and its policies and to protect every single Indian, no matter their religion, caste, or gender. It is a battle to shield you from the divisiveness and separation the BJP seeks to instill in your hearts. It is a battle for the truth, and you, the people of Wayanad, my sisters and brothers, have long recognised the truth."

Priyanka also expressed her sorrow over the lack of compensation for the victims of the Wayanad landslide and vowed to push for action. She said she would write to the Chief Minister of Kerala and put pressure on the central government to ensure proper rehabilitation for those affected.

"It's deeply saddening that, to date, the victims of the Wayanad landslide have not received adequate compensation, relief, or rehabilitation. I will be writing to the Chief Minister of Kerala and will exert as much pressure as possible on the central government to provide the necessary support. I urge both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to ensure rehabilitation without allowing politics to interfere," she said.

The landslides, triggered by torrential rains in June this year, caused significant devastation in Wayanad, killing hundreds across Kerala. The affected areas included Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district.

Priyanka also emphasised her commitment to working with the people of Wayanad to address their challenges, particularly those faced by farmers.

"I have met farmers who are enduring severe hardships. They are cultivating crops such as coffee, tea, and rubber but are not receiving fair prices. I intend to work hard, together with you, to thoroughly understand these issues and do my best to bring all stakeholders together to resolve them," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on November 28, wore a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree for the occasion and took her oath while holding a copy of the Constitution. She secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Wayanad seat was previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there in this year's general elections. (ANI)

