New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover here, Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained a youth from Haryana, according to sources.

The detained youth is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers Share First Video of Trapped Workers in Silkyara Tunnel Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts (Watch Video).

Raids are underway in Punjab, they said.

Police had registered an FIR on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover.

Also Read | Bihar: Police Launch Investigation After Five People Die Under Suspicious Circumstances in Gopalganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)