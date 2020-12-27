New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Describing the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-SEHAT as another feather in the Jammu and Kashmir administration's cap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said probably J-K is the first state/Union territory (UT) where this scheme is going to be available for every citizen.

In the rest of the country, Ayushman Bharat PMJAY is available only for the poor.

"Probably Jammu and Kashmir is the first state/UT where this scheme is going to be available for every citizen. It is a result of the Prime Minister's attachment to Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ensuring that every Kashmiri will be able to benefit from this scheme from tomorrow (Sunday)," he said via videoconferencing at the launch of the PMJAY-SEHAT on Saturday.

The Union home minister added that this important beginning would bring radical changes in the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

"About 15 lakh families are going to get all the health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost. This scheme has been implemented across the country in the name of Ayushman Bharat Yojana only for the poor. This scheme for 60 crore poor people has been doing stupendous work in the health sector for almost two years and to date 1.5 crore people have undergone surgeries, ranging from minor to major. They were provided with all facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana at the respective hospitals," he said, adding that about 229 government and 35 private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir have been enrolled for the scheme.

"The Government of India and Jammu and Kashmir administration will bear all the expenses of the patients admitted to these hospitals up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Shah also said that this scheme would give a further boost to the health infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir. "The day is not far when the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to travel beyond the UT for specialised health services," he said.

Praising the J-K administration, Shah further said, "Be it the development of infrastructure, or implementation of schemes initiated by the Government of India, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been working at a spectacular speed since August 5, 2019."

The Union minister added that the benefits of individual schemes, including the assistance extended to almost every widow, the grant of old-age pension, scholarships, and the delivery of all individual welfare schemes of the Government of India to Jammu and Kashmir have been ensured very swiftly and efficiently. This has greatly benefited the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Shah reminded that the Government of India celebrated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 by commencing the Good Governance Week.

"Atal ji had a special love for Jammu and Kashmir and the health scheme for the UT was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Good Governance Week," he said, "heartily" congratulating the Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on the launch.

He also congratulated Lieutenant Governor Sinha for the COVID management in an inaccessible geographical area like Jammu and Kashmir. "The reason we are getting to see a good response in the field of tourism is that Jammu and Kashmir has been saved from COVID," he said.

The Union minister went on to say that whenever the Prime Minister holds meetings, he gives special emphasis on three things for Jammu and Kashmir.

"One is development, which should reach the poorest person. We should try to raise the standard of living of all. Second, to take democracy to the grassroots level. Jamhuriyat (democracy) becomes successful when it reaches the grassroots level. In addition, development can be achieved only through security and peace. After August 5 (2019), there has been a big change in these three areas," he said. (ANI)

