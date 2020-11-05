Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the government has ordered a probe into the scholarship scam that has surfaced recently.

"There is a big scholarship scam that has come to our knowledge. I have given the orders of probing the case to the Chief Secretary. This is a continuous process. We are ensuring that there are no irregularities in the new scholarships," Soren told reporters here.

Also Read | Posters Wishing Success For Kamala Harris Put Up in Her Native Village in Tamil Nadu: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 5, 2020.

A scam involves diverting funds from a Central scholarship for minority students.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also said that a special session of the assembly has been called on November 11.

Also Read | Monthly Electricity Bills to Cost More in Karnataka as KERC Hikes Power Tariff by 40 Paise Per Unit Day After Bypolls.

"We are preparing for the special session of the assembly. The special session of the assembly will be called on November 11. The speaker has conducted a meeting in this regard," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)