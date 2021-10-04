Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Four prominent Gujjar leaders, along with their supporters, joined the BJP here on Monday, the party said.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, party vice president Yudhvir Sethi and general secretary Devinder Kumar Manyal, welcomed the new entrants into the party fold, it said.

Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya Launches i-Drone, ICMR's Drone-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Model.

Those who joined the BJP included Choudhary Mohamad Sultan Khan from the Congress, Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen from Gujjar Mahasabha, Choudhary Barkat Ali from the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali.

BJP ST Morcha district president Haji Salmuddin was present on the occasion.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

"The parties like National Conference, Congress and PDP took full liberty to enjoy the privileges of the power corridors, but did nothing to empower this most important pillar of democracy," Raina said.

He said it was only the Modi government that took "substantial steps" to make sure that the democracy is strengthened at the grassroots level in J-K.

The policies of the BJP leadership are being appreciated by one and all, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)