Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) A prominent lawyer joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of party leader Rajni Patil who welcomed her into the party fold and appreciated her decision to fight BJP's "communal and divisive" politics.

Patil, who is the AICC incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, also lashed out at the BJP-led central government for its alleged failure to handle the security situation in the valley, saying minorities and other peace-loving people are feeling "unsafe and insecure" due to frequent civilian killings.

Deepika Singh Shekhwat joined the Congress along with her supporters at a workers' rally in the border village of Bishnah in the outskirts of Jammu, a party spokesperson said, adding that J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and other senior party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Shekhwat into the party fold, Patil appreciated her for joining the the Congress to fight BJP's "communal and divisive politics".

Mir also welcomed the lawyer and said the party has a mission to serve the people, strengthen brotherhood and take the country on the path of peace, progress and harmony.

Observing two-minutes silence to pay homage to the victims of terrorism, Patil attacked the BJP for its "total failure" to handle the Kashmir situation.

"The situation in the valley is at its worst since 1990 and minorities and other peace- loving people residing there are feeling unsafe and insecure today," the Congress leader said.

Patil, who visited the bereaved families of the victims of the recent attacks in Kashmir and Jammu, asked the gathering to maintain brotherhood at all costs as the Congress and its leadership stand for strengthening the nation amidst its pluralistic character and great diversity.

Mir, in his address, also expressed concern over the "deteriorated situation" in Kashmir due to the "wrong policies: of the BJP government and its "mishandling and misreading" the situation.

"The minorities are feeling unsafe and threatened, while all other peace-loving citizens also have become victims of targeted killings and are feeling insecure. The BJP government cannot escape responsibility for the present mess and the security situation," he said.

