Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old property dealer was arrested in Goa on Monday for allegedly raping an elderly woman under the pretext of showing her a property in a forested area near here, police said.

The accused, Anil Tigga, took the woman, who is in her 60s, to a forested area on the outskirts of Panaji where he allegedly raped her, an Agassaim police station official said.

The accused has been arrested on the charge of rape, he added.

