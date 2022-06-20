Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma skipped her appearance on Monday before Narkeldanga police station here, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer her said.

Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on Monday, the police officer stated.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country.

Protests had turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with demonstrators blocking roads, vandalising public property and torching vehicles in Howrah district.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh To Cast Vote for MLC Polls.

A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local resident claiming that her comments had caused unrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)