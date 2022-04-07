Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police lathicharged Congressmen and detained some of them during a protest against the price rise in the state capital on Thursday, a party statement claimed.

Congress workers were protesting as part of the party's "inflation-free India campaign".

Police used force on party workers as they marched towards the Raj Bhavan as part of the campaign and detained several of them, the party release issued here said.

The Congress is running a phased campaign against inflation and partymen staged a protest here under it, the release added.

Former MP Pramod Tiwari, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several party leaders started a march from the state party headquarters but were stopped on the way.

The authorities had put up barricades, leading to an argument with policemen deployed there, the release said.

With the workers insisting on going beyond the barricading, police resorted to a lathicharge, in which many workers suffered injuries, the party claimed.

The Congress said several partymen were detained and taken to Eco Garden, where senior Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the president to press for the demand of reducing inflation.

Aradhana Mishra alleged that despite the availability of cheap crude oil in the international market, the BJP government is selling expensive petrol and LPG.

People are worried about unemployment and no-increase in income but the BJP government is filling its treasury all over the country, she said.

People are troubled by inflation but the BJP has no sympathy for them, Mishra added.

