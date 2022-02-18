New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Locals of Deoli village here held a protest against the opening of a liquor store in the area which led to a commotion when the police tried to remove them from the spot on Thursday, officials said.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sat on a dharna at the spot alleging an "attack" on the villagers.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

"The women of Deoli protesting the opening of a liquor shop near the Valmiki temple were attacked by the goons of a liquor vendor. Four women, including an elderly, were injured," he alleged.

However, the Delhi Police, in a statement, said there was an order of the High Court to remove the protesters.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

"In compliance (with the order), efforts were made to disperse the crowd peacefully this morning. However, the crowd obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their duty and caused injuries to some personnel also," it said

A case has been registered in this matter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said, adding the police exercised "utmost restraint" and tried to persuade the crowd to allow the shop to open as per court order.

"They were told to pursue legal options to get it closed. Finally, in the evening, the shop was opened and protestors were told to engage only in symbolic, peaceful protest without causing obstruction," the police said.

BJP leader Bhiduri, however, said, "The locals have been protesting for almost a month and sitting on a dharna against the opening of the liquor shop. This morning, the goons of the liquor contractor attacked the women sitting on dharna, injuring many."

He demanded that the police immediately arrest the "goons" and warned that the sit-in would continue until the shop is closed.

The Delhi BJP has been protesting since the private liquor vends have started opening across the city under the Delhi government's new liquor policy implemented from November 2021.

Under its new policy, the Arvind Kejriwal government has granted licences to private firms for opening 849 liquor stores in 32 zones into which the city has been divided.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)