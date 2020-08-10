Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Several people, including clerics, have protested over the alleged thrashing of a madrasa teacher by a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district during the weekend lockdown.

The madrasa principal was returning home on his bike in Kakrauli area on Sunday after filling petrol when he was beaten up with a baton by the sub-inspector, who also snatched his mobile and abused him, according to a complaint.

Several clerics have filed the complaint and demanded strict action against the sub-inspector.

Kakrauli police station incharge Mukesh Solanki has assured them that action would be taken. PTI

