New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.

"Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture.

"This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Shah wrote on 'X'.

India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

