Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): The local police the Special Operation Team of Madhapur Zone arrested seven people at a pub for playing drums and disturbing peace in violation of High Court orders in Hyderabad.

The accused at the Air Live Bar and Restaurant pub were arrested, said police.

The seven people arrested include the managers, singers, and keyboard players. The SOT Madhapur Zone team seized sound music systems and speakers.

The accused and the seized music system and speakers were handed over to the concerned police station.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

